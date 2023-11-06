Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of DISH Network’s (DISH) Q3 2023 results
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a leading provider of satellite DISH TV and streaming services, on Monday reported lower revenues and a net loss for the third quarter of 2023.
- The company said Q3 revenue decreased to $3.70 billion from $4.10 billion in the corresponding period of 2022
- Net loss attributable to the company was $139 million in Q3, compared to net income of $412 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, third-quarter net loss was $0.26 per share, compared to earnings per share of $0.65 in the same period of 2022
- The number of pay-TV subscribers decreased by around 64,000 in the third quarter, compared to an increase of 30,000 in the year-ago quarter
- Retail wireless net subscribers were down by around 225,000 in Q3, vs. an increase of 1,000 in the third quarter of last year
- The company closed the quarter with 8.84 million pay-TV subscribers, including 6.72 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.12 million SLING TV subscribers
