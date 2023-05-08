DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue of $3.96 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $4.33 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to DISH Network was $223 million compared to $433 million last year. EPS was $0.35 versus $0.68 last year.
The company closed the quarter with 9.20 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.10 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.10 million SLING TV subscribers.
