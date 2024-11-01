Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Dominion Energy’s (D) Q3 2024 results

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The energy firm’s operating revenues increased 3% during the three months.
- Third-quarter net income increased sharply to $954 million or $1.12 per share from $157 million or $0.16 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Adjusted operating income for Q3 was $835 million or $0.98 per share, vs. $651 million or $0.75 per share in the same period in 2023
- Q3 operating revenue increased to $3.94 billion from $3.81 billion in the comparable period a year earlier
- At $2.72 billion, total operating expenses were down around 2% year-over-year in the third quarter
- The company narrowed its full-year operating profit guidance range to $2.68- $2.83 per share, preserving the original midpoint of $2.75 per share
- It also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 operating earnings guidance range of $3.25 to $3.54 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple Q4 2024 sales rise 6% YoY, beat estimates
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The top line came in above estimates. The gadget giant generated revenues of $94.9 billion
INTC Earnings: A snapshot of Intel’s Q3 2024 report
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. September-quarter revenue was $13.3 billion, compared to $14.2 billion in the corresponding period of
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2024 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 11% to $158.9 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. Net income was $15.3 billion, or