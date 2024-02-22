Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Dominion Energy’s (D) Q4 2023 results

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) on Thursday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The energy firm’s operating revenues decreased in the three months.
- Fourth-quarter earnings were $0.30 per share on a reported basis; operating earnings came in at $0.29 per share
- Net income decreased to $273 million in the December quarter from $344 million in the prior-year period
- Q4 operating revenue declined to $3.53 billion from $3.81 billion in the same period of 2022
- During the quarter, the company signed an agreement to sell a noncontrolling equity partnership interest in CVOW
- Operating expenses decreased to $2.82 billion in Q4 from $3.55 billion in the year-ago period
- The company had cash, restricted cash, and equivalents of $301 million at the end of the quarter
- In the whole of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $6.57 billion
