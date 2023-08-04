Earnings Summary: All you need to know about Dominion Energy’s (D) Q2 results

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) on Friday announced results for the second quarter of 2023. The energy firm’s operating revenues increased in the three-month period.
- Dominion reported a net income of $599 million or $0.69 per share for Q2, vs. a loss of $453 million or $0.58 per share last year
- The bottom line benefited from a 6% year-over-year increase in operating revenues to $3.79 billion
- The management expects third-quarter operating earnings to be in the range of $0.72 per share to $0.87 per share
- At $3.07 billion, second-quarter operating expenses were down 22% from the prior-year period
- Income from operations was $722 million in Q2, compared to a loss of $318 million in the prior-year quarter
