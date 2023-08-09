Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Expeditors International’s Q2 results
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The logistics company said it would continue the efforts to streamline costs to align with the slowdown in demand.
- Earnings attributable to shareholders, on a per-share basis, was $1.30 in the June quarter, down 43% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to shareholders decreased 48% year-over-year to $197 million during the three-month period
- Second-quarter operating income was $248 million, down 51% from the prior-year period
- The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 51% fall in revenues to $2.2 billion
- In Q2, airfreight tonnage volume decreased 15%, and ocean container volume dropped13%
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues. June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net
Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the challenges faced by this food processing company
Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were up slightly on Tuesday, recovering from the plunge it took a day ago after delivering disappointing results for its third quarter of
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased