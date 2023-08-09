Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Expeditors International’s Q2 results

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The logistics company said it would continue the efforts to streamline costs to align with the slowdown in demand.

Earnings attributable to shareholders, on a per-share basis, was $1.30 in the June quarter, down 43% year-over-year

Net income attributable to shareholders decreased 48% year-over-year to $197 million during the three-month period

Second-quarter operating income was $248 million, down 51% from the prior-year period

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 51% fall in revenues to $2.2 billion

In Q2, airfreight tonnage volume decreased 15%, and ocean container volume dropped13%