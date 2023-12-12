Categories Analysis, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4 2023 results
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a provider of sustainable building solutions, announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023. It also provided guidance for the first quarter.
- Fourth-quarter sales increased 3% year-over-year to $6.9 billion and grew 2% organically
- Net income attributable to the company rose to $761 million in Q4 from $549 million last year
- At $1.10 per share, earnings from continuing operations were up 38% year-over-year
- There was a 9% annual increase in orders during the three months
- Net income from continuing operations came in at $549 million; adjusted net income from continuing operations was $719 million
- For the first quarter, the management expects organic revenue to be broadly flat year-over-year
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin is expected to be around 13% in Q1; the guidance for adjusted EPS is $0.48-$0.50
