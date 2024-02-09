Categories Consumer, Earnings

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Newell Brands’ Q4 2023 financial results

Consumer goods company Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a decrease in sales.

  • Fourth quarter net sales were $2.1 billion, a decline of 9.1% from the prior year period; core sales dropped 9.3%
  • Reported gross margin increased to 29.9% in Q4 from 26.3% in the prior-year period
  • The company reported a loss of $0.21 per share for the December quarter, compared to a loss of $0.60/ share last year
  • Net loss narrowed to $86 million in the fourth quarter from 249 million in the year-ago quarter
  • On a normalized basis, it was a profit of $0.22 per share, vs. $0.16 per share in the prior year period
  • The company reduced its debt to $4.9 billion at the end of 2023, from $5.4 billion at the end of 2022

