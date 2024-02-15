Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2023 report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a manufacturer of barcode printers and scanners, reported lower sales and net profit for the three months that ended December 2023.
- Zebra’s fourth-quarter net sales decreased sharply by 33% year-over-year to $1.0 billion
- Consolidated organic net sales dropped 33.1% in the fourth quarter
- Net income was $17 million or $0.31 per share, which represents year-over-year decreases of 91% and 91.3%, respectively
- On an adjusted basis, net income decreased 64% annually to $1.71 per share during the three months
- Fourth-quarter 2023 gross profit was $448 million, compared to $685 million in the prior-year period
- At $155 million, adjusted EBITDA was down 54.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter
- The company expects its cost-reduction plans to drive $120 million annualized net expense savings, up from $100 million
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2024 earnings results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 4% to $12.18 billion compared to the same period last year. Net
CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q2 2024 earnings, revenue beat estimates
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and earnings. The numbers, however, exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The San
After a bumpy 2023, what are Hasbro’s (HAS) plans for 2024?
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 11% over the past three months. The company delivered lackluster results for the fourth