Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: All you need to know about Old Dominion Freight’s Q3 report
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL), which operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in North America, has reported lower earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023.
- Third-quarter revenues declined 5.5% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, mainly reflecting a 6.9% decrease in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by a 3.1% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight
- LTL Services revenue and Other Services revenues declined 5.2% and 32.4%, respectively, during the three-month period
- Net income came in at $339.3 million or $3.09 per share in the September quarter, compared to $377.4 million or $3.36 per share last year
- Third-quarter operating income decreased 10.3% annually to $445.02 million
- LTL shipments per day averaged 49,670 during the third quarter, after averaging 47,077 per day through the first six months of the year
- In the third quarter, Old Dominion’s operating ratio increased 150 basis points to 70.6%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2024 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 10% year-over-year to $3.52 billion. Organic sales declined 11%. Net earnings attributable to
GRMN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Garmin’s Q3 results
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings. Total revenues increased 12% annually to $1.28
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q3 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.70 billion. Same-store sales grew 6%. GAAP net income grew 26%