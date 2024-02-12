Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Baxter International reports higher Q4 sales and adj. profit
Medical device maker Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted net income.
- Fourth-quarter sales from continuing operations were $3.89 billion, up 4% on a reported basis and 3% on a constant currency basis
- US sales from continuing operations totaled $1.82 billion during the three months, an increase of 2%; International sales rose 6% to $2.07 billion.
- Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to $0.14 per share in Q4 from $0.28 per share in the same period of 2022
- Q4 net income from continuing operations dropped to $245 million from $181 million in the prior year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations were $0.88 per share in the December quarter, vs. $0.78 per share last year
- In Q4, Baxter announced the launch of digital image capture capability for eye exams using its Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope
- The company launched its next-generation Hillrom Progressa+ ICU bed in the US in the fourth quarter
