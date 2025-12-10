Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: GameStop Q3 FY25 earnings jump; sales drop 5%
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a leading provider of video games and consumer electronics, has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite a decline in sales.
- Third-quarter net sales declined to $821.0 million from $860.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter
- Net income was $77.1 million in the October quarter, compared $17.4 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings rose sharply to $0.13 from $0.04 in the same period of FY24
- Excluding special items, adjusted net income jumped to $139.3 million in Q3 from $26.2 million last year
- Adjusted earnings per share were $0.24 per share in the third quarter, vs. $0.06 per share in Q3 2024
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalled $8.8 billion at the close of the third quarter
- Total Bitcoin holdings were valued at $519.4 million at the close of the third quarter
