Earnings Summary: Highlights of Big Lots’ (BIG) Q1 2024 report

JM Smucker (SJM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $2.2 billion. Net income was $245.1 million, or $2.30 per

Earnings Preview: Adobe likely to report higher profit and revenue for Q2 2024 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has always followed the path of innovation to maintain its dominance in the creative software market, and it is using the same strategy with generative artificial