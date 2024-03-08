Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Nordstrom’s (JWN) Q4 2023 report

Fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s management revealed its financial outlook for fiscal 2024.
- Fourth-quarter net earnings increased to $134 million or $0.82 per share from $119 million or $0.74 per share in the comparable period a year earlier
- Net sales edged up to $4.29 billion in the January quarter from $4.20 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022
- Gross Merchandise Value increased 2% during the quarter compared to the same periods last year
- Digital sales, which represented 38% of total sales in the fourth quarter, decreased 1.7% year-over-year
- Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, was 34.4% in Q4, up 125 basis points from last year
- Fourth-quarter EBIT came in at $215 million, compared to $187 million in the same period a year earlier
- The company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in available liquidity, including $628 million in cash
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco (COST) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue was $58.4 billion, up 6% compared to the same period last year. Total company comparable sales
Broadcom (AVGO) reports higher Q1 revenue and profit; results beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday said its first-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings increased year-over-year. The numbers also came in above Wall Street's expectations. Earnings, excluding non-recurring items,
A look at Campbell Soup’s (CPB) expectations for the remainder of fiscal year 2024
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 19% over the past 12 months. For its second quarter of 2024, the