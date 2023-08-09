Earnings Summary: Highlights of Organon’s Q2 2023 results

Pharmaceutical company Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2023.
- Second-quarter revenue came in at $1.61 billion, which is up 1% year-over-year
- Earnings per share increased to $0.95 in the June quarter from $0.92 last year
- Adjusted earnings were $1.31 per share in Q2, compared to $1.25 per share in the second quarter of 2022
- The company reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $530 million, which is up 4% annually
- The management expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023 is currently expected to be between 31.5% and 33.0%
