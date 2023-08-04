Earnings Summary: Highlights of PPL Corp.’s Q2 2023 results

Energy company PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting an increase in operating revenues.
- Second-quarter operating revenues increased to $1.82 billion from $1.70 billion in the corresponding period of last year
- Operating income was $305 million during the three-month period, up from the $243 million profit reported a year earlier
- Net income was $112 million or $0.15 per share in Q2, compared to $119 million or $0.16 per share a year earlier
- Ongoing earnings per share, excluding special items, was $0.29 in the second quarter, vs. $0.30 a year earlier
- The management reaffirmed its full-year ongoing earnings per share forecast at $1.50-$1.65, with a midpoint of $1.58
- It also reaffirmed the annual earnings per share and dividend growth forecast of 6-8%, through at least 2026
