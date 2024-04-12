Earnings Summary: Highlights of State Street Corporation’s Q1 2024 results

Bank holding company State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a decrease in net income despite higher revenues.
- First-quarter revenues edged up 1% year-over-year to $3.14 billion, reflecting an increase in fee revenue
- Net income was $463 million or $1.37 per share in the three months, compared to $549 million or $1.52 per share in the same quarter of last year
- Total expenses increased 6% to $2.51 billion, mainly due to higher salaries, headcount, and business investments
- The company returned around $308 million of capital in Q1, comprising $100 million of share repurchases and $208 million of dividends
- The standardized common equity tier-1 ratio at quarter-end was 11.1%, which marks a decrease of 1% point from 1Q23
- The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for State Street Corporation was about 107% in Q1, and the LCR for State Street Bank and Trust was around 130%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Citigroup (C) reports lower revenue and profit for Q1 2024; results beat
Banking behemoth Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Friday reported a decrease in revenue and net income for the first quarter of 2024. However, the numbers came in above analysts' estimates. Net
WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2024 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion. Net income decreased 7% to $4.6 billion while EPS
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2024 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Reported net revenue was $41.9 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Managed net revenue was $42.5 billion, up 8%