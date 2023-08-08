Earnings Summary: NRG Energy (NRG) reports financial results for Q2 2023

Integrated energy company NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also reaffirmed its 2023 guidance.
- June-quarter revenues decreased to $6.35 billion from $7.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2022
- Net Income available to the company’s stockholders was $291 million or $1.25 per share in Q2, compared to $513 million or $2.16 per share last year
- Q2 operating income decreased sharply to $530 million from $754 million in the second quarter of last year
- The management has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2023 between $3.01 billion and $3.25 billion
- The guidance for cash provided by operating activities has been confirmed in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.85 billion
- The company expects full-year free cash flow before growth investments to be in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.86 billion, which is in line with the earlier forecast
