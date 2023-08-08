Categories Earnings, LATEST, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Sealed Air Corp (SEE) reports Q2 2023 financial results
Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) on Tuesday announced results for the second quarter, reporting lower sales and earnings, on an adjusted basis.
- Net sales decreased 3% annually to $1.38 billion in the second quarter; and down 1% in constant currency
- At $94 million, Sealed Air’s net income was down 18% year-over-year in Q2; Earnings per share dropped 16% to $0.65
- On an adjusted basis, EPS declined 21% from last year to $0.80; and dropped 22% in constant currency
- Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA came in at $280 million, which is down 4% year-over-year; and down 5% in constant currency
- The company ended the first half with cash flow from operations of $7 million
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased
LLY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Eli Lilly’s Q2 2023 financial results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 28% to $8.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago, fueled by volume-driven
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q2 results. Here’s everything you need to know
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in plant-based meat substitutes, on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues declined in double digits. The