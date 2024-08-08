Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: Sealed Air (SEE) reports higher Q2 profit despite a decline in sales
Packaging solutions provider Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) on Thursday announced results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in adjusted earnings despite lower net sales.
- Net sales decreased 2.6% annually to $1.35 billion in the second quarter and were down 1.7% in constant currency
- At $98 million, Sealed Air’s net income increased 4% year-over-year in Q2; Earnings per share rose 3% to $0.67
- On an adjusted basis, second-quarter earnings per share moved up 4% from last year to $0.83
- Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA came in at $285.5 million, which is up 2% year-over-year
- The company ended the quarter with cash flow from operations of $313.3 million
- Income tax expense was $38 million in the June quarter, resulting in an effective tax rate of 27.8%
- Capital expenditures in the first six months of the year were $106 million, compared to $124 million in the prior year period.
