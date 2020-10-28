Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Lori Chaitman — Vice President of Investor Relations

Ted Doheny — President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Sullivan — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Lori Chaitman — Vice President of Investor Relations

[Technical Issues] I hope you and your families are healthy and staying safe. Before we begin our call today, I would like to note that we have provided a slide presentation to help guide our discussion. Please visit our website where today’s webcast and presentation can be downloaded from our IR site at sealedair.com.

I would like to remind you that statements made during this call, stating management's outlook or predictions for future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements are based solely on information that is now available to us. We encourage you to review the information in the section entitled forward-looking statements in our earnings release and slide presentation, which applies to this call. Additionally, our future performance may differ due to a number of factors. Many of these factors are listed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as revised and updated on our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you can also find on our website as sealedair.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. We also discuss financial measures that do not conform to US GAAP. You will find important information on our use of these measures and their reconciliation to US GAAP in our earnings release. Included in the appendix of today's presentation, you will find US GAAP financial results that correspond to the non-US GAAP measures we reference throughout the presentation.

I will now turn the call over to Ted Doheny, our President and CEO. Ted?

Ted Doheny — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Lori and thank all of you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings call. I hope you and your families are staying healthy and safe. As the pandemic continues, our customers are counting on us to get things done. Our employees are delivering and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts. We’re focused on zero harm in everything we do. Supporting our customers, executing on our Reinvent SEE business transformation and becoming a stronger and better company.

On today’s call, I’ll recap our third quarter results. I’ll share how we’re growing in an uncertain environment and how our global markets continue to evolve. I’ll share how our growth strategy is centered around automation, sustainability and digital. Jim will review our financial results in more detail and then I will close with a reiteration of how our four Ps of Reinvent SEE are guiding us in this journey. We will end the call with Q&A.

Let’s turn to slide 3 for a recap of our third quarter results compared to last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% on sales growth of 2%. Adjusted earnings per share increased 28% to $0.82, and in the nine months ending September 30, we generated $292 million in free cash flow as compared to $110 million in the same period last year. We had a solid third quarter. For the first time in six quarters, Protective delivered year-over-year organic volume growth attributable to strength in e-commerce, fulfillment and automated equipment. Growth in Protective was offset by a modest volume decline in food, which was largely attributable to labor challenges at meat packaging plants and the lagging recovery in foodservice. Based on our execution, results achieved to date and improved demands in Protective, we’re raising our full year 2020 guidance across all key financial metrics.

Let’s turn to slide 4, which we call our movie real slide illustrating our diverse end market exposure in the breadth of our solutions that are supported by our powerful brands. You can see a play button on this slide, which is to encourage you to visit our website where you will find several videos demonstrating the value created by our platforms. In the first nine months of the year, approximately 64% of our sales were derived from packaging fresh and frozen proteins as well as other foods and fluids and goods for the medical, life sciences and pet-care industries. There continues to be an imbalance across the food industry with higher demand in the retail channel, including e-food and e-grocery offset by restrictions and heightened safety concerns across the food service sector. Also, while many packaging plants around the world are up and running, they are not operating at full production rates and are managing labor shortages.

We saw an increase to equipment sales in the quarter as a result of our focus on our automation strategy which I’ll highlight on the next slide. These favorable trends were not enough to offset the labor challenges in the foodservice slowdown at large venues, supporting events, hotels and restaurants. As we plan for a new normal, we’re confident that our focus on automation and sustainability will improve the growth trajectory of our food business and drive sales for our high-performance materials. We see an increasing opportunity to grow food equipment and services which year-to-date accounted for approximately 7% of the segment sales. We’re already working with our customers to optimize their plans, automated solutions and improved productivity, while keeping people out of harm’s way and addressing sustainability requirements.

Approximately 14% of our sales were derived from consumer, retail and third-party logistics, most of which are good shift through e-commerce channels. Demand for our mailers, automated equipment inflatables including our BUBBLE WRAP on demand were exceptionally strong in the first nine months of the year. The surge in e-commerce continues to create demand for our products and services. Our solutions are designed to minimize waste, reduce carbon footprint, increase speed to pack, while at the same time drag to zero harm and address labor scarcity.

We are taking our digital printing capabilities to the next level by enhancing our packaging materials, which is important for the at home buying experience. We continue to shift our portfolio to address the ever-changing needs of the e-commerce channel, which will be a key element of our protected growth strategy. The remaining 22% of our sales serve industrial, transportation and consumer electronics segments. While these segments improved more than expected in the third quarter, they’re still below prior year levels.

Now turning to slide 5. You can see how we are accelerating our SEE automation solutions to meet the demand for a touchless environment. This is driving growth for the next phase of our Reinvent SEE business transformation. We have a plan in place to triple the size of our equipment sales, which is now estimated to be $200 million in 2020 to over $500 million by 2025. You can see on this chart how the pull through or multiplier on services and materials over the lifecycle of equipment sale creates tremendous value. We model the conservative 3x solutions multiplier to illustrate the 5 billion plus potential opportunity over the 10-year equipment lifecycle. We see automation, we’re taking in our integrated solutions approach by eliminating waste, increasing productivity and keeping people out of harm’s way.

Our targeted savings for our customers of greater than 30% will ensure an attractive payback for our systems. The implementation of our SEE Smart Services will enable connectivity to our customer systems and gives us the opportunity to proactively and remotely optimize our installed base of machines. Our high performance materials integrated with automated equipment and services provide a compelling value proposition to the packaging industry.

Let me now turn to slide 6 and give you an update on our leadership actions. We are fully committed to zero harm for our employees and we’re working diligently to ensure strong alignment with our customers, suppliers, operations and the communities where we live and work. Our local, regional and corporate crisis management teams remain proactive and our business continuity plans are still in effect. We’ve had numerous challenges to overcome, but the disruption to our operation has been minimal, and our global scale has mitigated business continuity risk. We recognize our new normal will be here for the foreseeable future and we been improving productivity across our geographies, supply chain and product portfolio. We are investing in e-commerce and digital platforms and capabilities to ensure connectivity. We believe these investments will be a growth engine for us in the future.

I’ll now pass the call to Jim to review our results in more detail. Jim?

Jim Sullivan — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ted. Let’s turn to slide 7 for a review of our year-over-year net sales by region. In the third quarter, net sales totaled $1.2 billion, up 2% as reported and up 3% in constant dollars. In constant dollars, North America, our largest region representing 60% of our sales increased 3%; Asia Pacific was up 1%; and EMEA was flat; South America was up 13% due to US dollar index pricing.

On slide 8, here you see our organic sales volume and pricing trends by segment and region. In the third quarter, volume overall increased 1% with 4% growth in Protective, 2% decline in food. By region, North America was up 2%; APAC was up 1%; and EMEA and South America were down 2% and 3% respectively. Volume in Protective was driven by strong growth in e-commerce and fulfillment of about 15%, partially offset by a 2% decline in industrials, both of which exceeded our expectations. North America and APAC delivered 6% and 8% volume growth respectively. This was partially offset by a 5% decline in EMEA, where we have more exposure to the industrial sector, particularly automotive.

In Food, volume declined in all regions. North America declined 2%, EMEA 1% and both South America and APAC were down 4%. While equipment was strong, labor challenges in meat packaging plants and the slow recovery in foodservice laid on our volumes globally. South America was also impacted by the soft economic environment in the region reducing local consumption of fresh red meat. In APAC, herd rebuilding on Australia impacted volumes as well.

On slide 9, we present our year-over-year consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA bridges for the third quarter and first nine months of the year. Organic sales in the quarter were up 1% with higher volume contributing $8 million to the top line. Acquisitions added $24 million or 2%, which was the month of July sales from Automated Packaging Systems. This acquisition closed August 1, 2019. The sales for the month of August and September 2020 are included in our organic results. Currency translation negatively impacted sales in the quarter by $12 million or about 1%, mostly due to year-over-year declines in the Argentinean peso, Brazilian real and Mexican peso, partially offset by a stronger euro.

Adjusted to EBITDA of $259 million increased $18 million or 8% compared to last year with margin up 120 basis points to 21%. Reinvent SEE benefits totaled $32 million in the quarter, $29 million in operating cost savings and $3 million in price/cost spread improvements. Operating cost in the quarter included labor and other non-raw material cost inflation of about $13 million and higher incentive-based compensation, $6 million. We also incurred $4 million of incremental spending related to COVID-19, which was offset by lower travel expense. Adjusted EBITDA continued to benefit from favorable price/cost spread movements this quarter by $9 million. However, with recent prices increases, we expect this trend to change in the fourth quarter.

The Automated acquisition contributed $4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the month of July. The integration of Automated heads on very well, and sales and cost synergies realized since completion of the acquisition are ahead of plan. The adjusted EBITDA impact from higher volume on a consolidated basis this quarter was negative $7 million due to the sales mix between reporting segments. Adjusted EPS in the third quarter was $0.82 compared to $0.64 in the third quarter of 2019 due to higher adjusted EBITDA, lower net interest expense and lower taxes. The adjusted tax rate in the quarter was 20.6% down from 28.5% in the third quarter of 2019. This year’s lower tax rate was favorably impacted by the recently issued US regulations.

Turning to slide 10. Here, we provide an update on Reinvent SEE which continues to progress in earnest and is driving structural operating leverage in the business. Our Reinvent commercial work stream is progressing with targeted growth achieved in automation and sustainability, which is helping alleviate pandemic-driven weakness in some end markets. The commercial strategies, capabilities and governance processes implemented with this new Reinvent work stream are robust and provide a solid platform for driving revenue growth in the markets we serve. In 2020, we are now expecting to realize approximately $120 million of year-over-year Reinvent SEE productivity benefits through adjusted EBITDA. This is up $10 million from our previous guidance.

In 2021, we continue to estimate over $50 million of additional year-over-year productivity benefits as Reinvent SEE transitions from restructuring to our ongoing continuous improvement operating system. Cash restructuring payments associated with Reinvent SEE were $59 million in the first nine months of the year and are now expected to be about $85 million for the year with an estimated $40 million carry over into 2021. The total cash cost of Reinvent SEE is still expected to be approximately $215 million, and this amount has not changed since the transformation was publicly announced in December 2018.

Turning to segment results on slide 11, starting with Food. In the third quarter, Food net sales of $705 million declined 3% as reported and 1% in the constant dollars. Equipment, parts and service sales which currently represent about 7% of the segment were up over 15% year-over-year due to strength in North America and EMEA. In North America, most of the equipment sales were replacements and upgrades to help improve our customers’ plant productivity. In EMEA, we delivered a new port automation solution which will drive incremental material sales in the future. Materials, which comprise the remainder of the Food segment sales were down about 3% as a result of labor challenges in the meat processing plants around the world and the slow recovery in foodservice.

Shrink bags and vertical pouches which are disproportionately sold into the foodservice channel together were down about 5% and accounted for nearly 50% of food sales. Adjusted EBITDA in Food declined $7 million or 5% to $152 million with margin down 30 basis points at 21.6%. More sales volume, unfavorable product mix and currency were partially offset by Reinvent SEE benefits and favorable price cost spread. In the fourth quarter, for Food, we expect constant dollar sales to be down about 1% on a year-over-year basis and the adjusted EBITDA margin to be roughly in line with the third quarter. We anticipate improvements in product mix and operating costs which will largely mitigate the projected decline in price/cost spread.

On slide 12, we highlight results from our Protective segment. In the third quarter, Protective net sales of $533 million were up $44 million or 9% as reported. Organic sales were up 3% with volumes up $21 million or 4%. Automated Packaging Systems made a strong organic growth of 7% in the quarter demonstrating the value proposition of its work/sell automation and sustainability portfolio and our sales synergy efforts. With the spike in e-commerce shipments, we are experiencing strong demand for our automated equipment, street and automated mailers and inflatables. From an end market or customer segment perspective, e-commerce and fulfillment account for approximately 45% of our Protective sales. Remaining 55% of sales are industrials where trends are improving, but still below prior year levels.

Adjusted EBITDA of $109 million increased $25 million or 29%, and the margin expanded 320 basis points year-over-year, 20.4%. Growth in adjusted EBITDA was attributable to higher volumes, the Reinvent SEE benefits, lower operating cost and contribution from the automated acquisition. Lower operating costs in the quarter were partly driven by a $7 million of inventory step up charge recorded in the third quarter last year as part of the automated acquisition and as well as the realization of cost synergies associated with the acquisition. In the fourth quarter, we expect Protective volumes to be up year-over-year although lesser rate compared to what we experienced in the third quarter. This outlook is based on continued strength in e-commerce and automation, North American and APAC, partially offset by weak economic conditions and EMEA.

Now let’s turn to free cash flow on slide 13. Year-to-date, we generated $292 million of free cash flow compared to $110 million in the same period in 2019. The $182 million year-over-year improvement was largely driven by higher adjusted EBITDA, the impact of the Novipax legal settlement in the same period a year ago, lower capex due to pandemic related project delays and lower Reinvent restructuring payments. Trade working capital was a use of cash in the first nine months 2020, which is a typical seasonal pattern for the Company. Our underlying working capital metrics remain well-controlled. We do expect working capital to be a source of cash in the fourth quarter.

Overall, for the full year 2020, we are raising our free cash flow guidance to approximately $450 million from our previous range of $350 million to $375 million due to higher expected adjusted EBITDA and lower cash outflows with taxes, Reinvent SEE restructuring and capex. Lower tax payments are largely from an approximate $30 million refund expected in the fourth quarter associated with the retroactive application of the revised US duty regulations back to 2018.

Slide 14 highlights our leverage, liquidity and debt maturity profile. We ended the quarter with net leverage at 3.3x which is down from 3.4x in Q2 and 3.8x at this time last year. The deleveraging accomplished in the third quarter included $20 million share repurchases. Our priority is to continue to delever, and we do expect our net leverage to come down further by the end of the year. As a reminder, leverage covenant in our credit facility has a maximum ratio of 4.5x and the covenant calculation at the end of the third quarter is 2.8, which is lower than our reported net leverage ratio certain allowed favorable EBITDA adjustments in the credit agreement. So, with significant cushion against our financial covenant, over $1.4 billion of liquidity and no debt maturities until August 2022. We have good financial flexibility.

On slide 15, we outline our capital allocation strategy. We continue to take a disciplined approach to strengthen our balance sheet while driving attractive returns on invested capital. We are investing in growth markets and disruptive products and technologies. Approximately 40% of our organic capex is currently focused on growth, including breakthrough production processes, product innovation and automation. Maintenance and cost productivity projects comprise the remaining 45% and 15% of our organic capex respectively. Regarding shareholder returns, for the time being, we are maintaining our dividend at current levels, and in the context of our overall deleveraging objective over the next several quarters, we expect to continue opportunistic share repurchase activity.

Turning to our 2020 outlook on slide 16. We are raising our consolidated net sales outlook to be up about 1% as reported or approximately $4.85 billion. This compares to our previous estimate of net sales in the range of $4.725 billon to $4.775 billion. On a constant dollar basis, net sales are now expected to increase approximately 3%, which compares to our previous guidance constant dollar growth in the range of 1% to 2%. The higher sales growth is driven by Protective, which is now expected to increase approximately 7% in constant dollars as compared to our previous estimate of up approximately 3%. We continue to expect Food to deliver approximately 1% constant dollar growth. We now expect a negative impact from currency translation on sales of approximately $90 million for the full year.

For adjusted EBITDA, we are revising our outlook to approximately a $1.04 billion, which is $20 million above the midpoint of our previous range. This implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21.4% for the year, would be an improvement of 130 basis points from 2019. Unfavorable currency translation is now expected to be approximately $20 million on adjusted EBITDA, which compares to our previous currency forecast of a negative $25 million. We are increasing our guidance for adjusted EPS to approximately $3.05 from $3.85 to $2.95. Our outlook for adjusted EPS is based on approximately $156 million diluted shares outstanding.

The adjusted tax rate in 2020 is now expected to be approximately 26% reflecting the benefits on the recently revised US duty regulations. As previously mentioned, we are raising our free cash flow guidance to approximately $450 million. Our adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion is now expected to be over 40% in 2020.

Let me pass the call back to Ted for closing remarks. Ted?

Ted Doheny — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jim. Before we open the call for questions, turning to slide 17, I wanted to reiterate our four Ps of Reinvent SEE. We always start with our purpose statement. We are in the business to protect to solve critical packaging challenges and to leave our world better than we found it. Our performance continues to improve as we are progressing towards world-class. We’re keeping people out of harm’s way while strengthening our business through the crisis. By operating as one SEE culture, we are enabling fast decision making.

Our strategy to deliver the best systems at the right price and make them sustainable is working. Our broad and innovative product portfolio, global scale and agility has enabled us to address the evolving customer needs across our end markets and geographies. Our one SEE operational excellence processes are driving flawless quality world-class productivity and yield improvement as well as customer service enhancements that are creating customer references. You can see the structural changes of Reinvent SEE reflected in our operating leverage so far in 2020 with more to come. Sustainability is in everything we do.

Fueling our growth, and in this pandemic still top of mind. We are enhancing our portfolio and innovating to meet our 2025 sustainability pledge and drive a circular economy for plastics. I’m excited to share that since announcing our investment in Plastic Energy Global, we collaborated with Plastic Energy, SABIC, Bradburys Cheese and and Tesco to lead by example where we’ve been able to create a micro circular loop for food grade packaging. We are embedding our environmental, social and governance and diversity and inclusion priorities into our core business strategy and values. We will continue to proactively manage ESG and diversity and inclusion risk and leverage opportunities to drive success. This is reflected in our culture and our purpose.

We delivered three solid quarters in a very challenging and unpredictable environment. Our Reinvent SEE business transformation is our operating engine driving profitable growth above inflation. We are reinventing everything we do from how we innovate to how we solve our customers’ toughest challenges with the power of one Sealed Air. I’m proud of how our people continue to execute through this pandemic. And I want to take all of our employees in our plants, in our innovation centers, out in the field and working remotely for their dedication and commitment to business continuity.

Finally, I would like to highlight, we have Karl Deily on the call with us. Earlier today, we announced that Karl is planning to retire in April 2021. Karl has had an incredible 40 year career at Sealed Air and has held many leadership roles along the way. Most recently, he took on the role as Chief Commercial Officer, and has been instrumental to the success of our Reinvent SEE business transformation and closer to home reinventing our iconic CRYOVAC brand. For me personally, Karl has been a tremendous partner and I’m grateful for his tireless efforts to transform our business from the best in packaging to world-class.

We’ve been so fortunate to have Karl as a part of the Sealed Air family. He has made Sealed Air a special company. We all wish Karl, the very best his retirement and look forward to a smooth transition with him in an advisory role.

With that, I now open up the call for questions. Operator?

