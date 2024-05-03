Earnings Summary: Trimble reports Q1 2024 financial results

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB), a provider of navigation systems and data collection systems, on Friday reported an increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2024.
- Q1 revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $953.3 million; the top line was flat on an organic basis
- Annualized recurring revenue was $2.03 billion in Q1, up 23% year-over-year and up 13% on an organic basis
- Q1 operating income, on a reported basis, was $109.2 million; at $234.4 million, adjusted operating income was 24.6% of revenue
- Net income decreased to $57.2 million or $0.23 per share in the March quarter from $128.8 million or $0.52 per share a year earlier
- Unadjusted earnings, on a per-share basis, decreased to $0.64 during the three months from $0.72 a year earlier
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.3% year-over-year to $250.9 million in the first quarter
- During the quarter, Trimble repurchased $175.0 million of its common shares
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue to be between $3,570 million and $3,670 million and adjusted earnings per share between $2.60 and $2.80
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AAPL Earnings: Apple’s Q2 sales and profit beat estimates; iPhone sales down 10%
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2024. There was a 10% decrease in iPhone sales. The gadget giant reported revenues
Shopify (SHOP) is all set to report Q1 2024 results. Here’s what to expect
Over the years, Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has steadily expanded its footprint in the online retail market through constant innovation, like the recent launch of a mobile POS device for
eBay (EBAY): A look at how the ecommerce company fared in Q1 2024
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down over 2% on Thursday. The company reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2024 a day ago, with revenue and