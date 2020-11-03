Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Sysco (SYY) stock gains after Q1 numbers beat view
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), a leading distributor of food products, said its first-quarter sales and earnings decreased from last year. However, the company’s stock rallied early Tuesday, soon after the announcement, as the results were better than the outcome analysts had predicted.
September-quarter profit, adjusted for non-recurring items, dropped to $0.34 per share from $0.98 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Market watchers were looking for a faster decline. At $216.9 million or $0.42 per share, unadjusted profit was down 52% year-over-year.
The bottom-line was impacted by a 23% decrease in net sales to $11.8 billion, which, however, came in slightly above the consensus forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Sysco’s Q1 2021 results
Shares of Sysco moved up about 5% on Tuesday mornings, after closing the previous session higher.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q3 2020 earnings
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. But shares of the payment service provider dropped during Monday’s extended trading session as
Facebook (FB): The ad boycott hasn’t left any scratches on the social media giant
This year has not been easy for anyone in advertising. The COVID-19 pandemic forced several companies into lowering their marketing and advertising budgets while throwing the operations of many others
Earnings reports to watch for the week of Nov. 2
Stock markets took the beating from the not-so-impressive performance by technology companies this week, thanks to the virus-related uncertainty and the spike in new cases that resulted in fresh curbs