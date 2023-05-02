Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales were $18.9 billion, up 11.7% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net earnings increased 42% to $429.6 million, or $0.84 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS rose 27% to $0.90.

At quarter-end, the company had a cash balance of $757.9 million.

