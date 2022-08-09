Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: Sysco (SYY) Q4 profit jumps; revenue tops expectations
Food distribution company Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The top line also exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.
Net earnings, adjusted for non-recurring items, rose sharply to $1.15 per share in the June quarter from $0.71 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted net income climbed to $510 million or $0.99 per share from $151.1 million or $0.29 per share last year.
The impressive outcome reflects a 17% growth in net sales to $18.9 billion. Analysts were looking for slower growth. The top-line benefitted from strong consumer and customer away-from-home demand.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings
“Sysco generated another quarter of top-line and bottom-line improvements, topping off a strong year of financial performance, especially given the environmental conditions. This included growing more than 1.3 times the market for the year and exceeding fiscal 2019 operating income for the quarter by 6.4 percent. The strong financial performance was delivered while simultaneously investing in our Recipe For Growth strategy,” said Sysco’s CEO Kevin Hourican.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Trxade will focus more on core biz, connect with POS systems: CEO Suren Ajjarapu
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) has been on a mission to digitalize the retail pharmacy experience by providing a platform for independent pharmacies to operate efficiently. While expanding its customer
TTWO Earnings: Take-Two Interactive slips to a loss in Q1; revenue up 36%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced first-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting a 36% revenue growth. First-quarter revenues rose 36% annually to $1.1 billion
Tyson Foods (TSN): Strong demand for beef and price hikes in chicken fuel Q3 top line growth
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) plunged 9% on Monday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2022. Revenues beat estimates while profits missed expectations.