Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

SYY Earnings: Highlights of Sysco Corporation’s Q4 2023 results

Food distribution company Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) announced fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

Sysco Q4 2023 earnings infographic

Sysco’s June quarter sales moved up 4% annually to $19.7 billion, with the core US and international foodservice businesses expanding 3% and 12% respectively.

Fourth-quarter net profit climbed 44% annually to $733.7 million, while earnings per share rose 46% to $1.44. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share, up 17%.

Prior performance

  • Sysco Q1 2023 earnings infographic
  • Sysco Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings

PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,

After mixed Q2, what the future holds for Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a surprise profit for the June quarter, after posting its largest-ever loss in the prior quarter, even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remain under pressure.

Tags

Food DistributionFood Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top