SYY Earnings: Highlights of Sysco Corporation’s Q4 2023 results

Food distribution company Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) announced fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting higher earnings and revenues.

Sysco’s June quarter sales moved up 4% annually to $19.7 billion, with the core US and international foodservice businesses expanding 3% and 12% respectively.

Fourth-quarter net profit climbed 44% annually to $733.7 million, while earnings per share rose 46% to $1.44. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share, up 17%.

Prior performance