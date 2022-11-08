Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Earnings: Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 6% drop in Q3 revenue; loss narrows

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported a modest decline in its third-quarter revenues. Meanwhile, the company’s net loss narrowed sharply from the prior-year period.

Trxade Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Third-quarter revenues declined 6% year-over-year to $2.40 million. Despite that, Trxade’s net loss narrowed to $0.50 million or $0.06 per share in the September quarter from $1.30 million or $0.16 per share in the comparable period of fiscal 2021.

“These first nine months of 2022 have been an exciting and challenging time for TRxADE. We continue to focus the Company’s strategic plans and partnerships working towards creating sustainable value for our stockholders. I am pleased with the growth we have experienced in our TRxADE platform. We continue to achieve key milestones in our internal roadmap with a focus on innovation and development through our various complementary growth opportunities,” said Trxade’s CEO Suren Ajjarapu.

Shares of Trxade traded slightly lower early Tuesday, after closing the previous session lower. In the past six months, the stock experienced volatility.

