Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: Trxade Health (MEDS) reports 6% drop in Q3 revenue; loss narrows
Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS), a leading health service IT company, reported a modest decline in its third-quarter revenues. Meanwhile, the company’s net loss narrowed sharply from the prior-year period.
Third-quarter revenues declined 6% year-over-year to $2.40 million. Despite that, Trxade’s net loss narrowed to $0.50 million or $0.06 per share in the September quarter from $1.30 million or $0.16 per share in the comparable period of fiscal 2021.
“These first nine months of 2022 have been an exciting and challenging time for TRxADE. We continue to focus the Company’s strategic plans and partnerships working towards creating sustainable value for our stockholders. I am pleased with the growth we have experienced in our TRxADE platform. We continue to achieve key milestones in our internal roadmap with a focus on innovation and development through our various complementary growth opportunities,” said Trxade’s CEO Suren Ajjarapu.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Trxade’s Q2 2022 results
Shares of Trxade traded slightly lower early Tuesday, after closing the previous session lower. In the past six months, the stock experienced volatility.
Prior Performance
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported net revenues of $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.07 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income
Earnings: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) slips to a loss in Q2; revenue up 63%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced second-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting strong revenue growth. Second-quarter revenues rose 63% annually to $1.40 billion from
Kellogg Company (K): Three factors that work in favor of this breakfast cereal giant
Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) were up 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 9% year-to-date and 13% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company delivered better-than-expected