eBay Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

E-commerce company eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is scheduled to publish its second quarter 2023 financial results today after the closing bell.
Listen to eBay’s Q2 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Recently, eBay’s management issued guidance projecting revenues of $2.47-2.54 billion for Q2 2023, which reflects an organic FX-neutral year-over-year growth of 1-4%. Meanwhile, analysts estimate revenues of $2.27 billion, which would reflect a YoY growth of 6.4%. In Q1 2023, revenues rose 1% on a reported basis and 3% on an FX-neutral basis to $2.5 billion.
The company’s expectation for second-quarter GAAP EPS is between $0.65 and $0.70 and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.96 to $1.01. Analysts are projecting adjusted EPS of $0.90, which is broadly unchanged from the year-ago period. In Q1, adjusted EPS rose 5% YoY to $1.11.
