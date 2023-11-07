Categories LATEST
eBay Q3 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Ecommerce company eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.
Listen to eBay’s Q3 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
eBay has guided for revenues of $2.46-2.52 billion for the third quarter of 2023. Analysts are projecting revenues of $2.4 billion for Q3. This compares to revenues of $2.38 billion in Q3 2022. In Q2 2023, revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $2.54 billion.
The company has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.67-0.72 and adjusted EPS of $0.96-1.01 for Q3 2023. The consensus target for EPS is $0.94. eBay reported adjusted EPS of $1.00 in Q3 2022 and $1.03 in Q2 2023.
