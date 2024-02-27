Categories LATEST
eBay Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
E-commerce company eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is scheduled to report earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023, today after markets close.
Listen to eBay’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The company’s management has guided revenue of $2.47-2.53 billion for the fourth quarter. It expects year-over-year revenue change to be down 1% to up 2% on an FX-neutral basis. Analysts are looking for revenue of $2.32 billion for the three months. In the third quarter of 2023, revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $2.50 billion.
The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.00-1.05 for the December quarter. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share for Q4. That compares with adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share the company reported for Q4 2022.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Macy’s (M) performed in Q4 2023 financial results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $8.1 billion, down 1.7% versus the same period a year ago. Total revenue dropped to $8.37
AZO Earnings: AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings rise on higher sales
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company had a total of 7,191 stores open at the end
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2024 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Comparable sales increased 6%. Net income decreased 42% to