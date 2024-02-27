eBay Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

E-commerce company eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is scheduled to report earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2023, today after markets close.

The company’s management has guided revenue of $2.47-2.53 billion for the fourth quarter. It expects year-over-year revenue change to be down 1% to up 2% on an FX-neutral basis. Analysts are looking for revenue of $2.32 billion for the three months. In the third quarter of 2023, revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $2.50 billion.

The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $1.00-1.05 for the December quarter. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share for Q4. That compares with adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share the company reported for Q4 2022.