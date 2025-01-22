Everything you need to know about Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2024 results

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Wednesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income, adjusted for special items, increased to $0.32 per share in Q4 from $0.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $667 million or $0.30 per share in the December quarter, compared to $594 million or $0.27 per share in Q4 2023.

Revenues came in at $3.99 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.04 billion in the prior-year period. For fiscal 2025, the company forecasts net income of $2.8 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and EPS of $1.27, up 10%.

Prior Performance