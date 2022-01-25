Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q4 2021 earnings
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $24.8 billion, up 10.4% year-over-year, with operational growth of 11.6%
Net earnings of $4.7 billion or $1.77 per share increased by 172%, exceeding the target that analysts had anticipated.
Most Popular
NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix
When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse
FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?
Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:
Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption