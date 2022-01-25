Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reports Q4 2021 earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical giant reported revenue of $24.8 billion, up 10.4% year-over-year, with operational growth of 11.6%

Net earnings of $4.7 billion or $1.77 per share increased by 172%, exceeding the target that analysts had anticipated.

