Everything you need to know about Skyward Specialty Insurance’s upcoming IPO

Last year’s lackluster IPO activity, after record-high stock exchange debuts in 2021, has left the market speculative about the stock listings trends this year. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. is among the first few companies that launched an initial public offering this year.

The company is a provider of various property and casualty insurance services in the U.S. The admitted and non-admitted business insurance solutions are offered to cover an array of risks like healthcare professional liability, specialty property & liability, and medical stop-loss.

8.5Mln Shares

In a regulatory filing, the Houston, Texas-based company last week revealed plans to offer around 8.5 million shares, comprising 4.75 million shares by the company and about 3.75 million shares by its existing stockholders. The shares are expected to fetch between $14.00 and $16.00 per share, at the mid-point of which the offering would generate about $128 million in proceeds. Pursuant to the initial public offering, the company’s shares would trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol SKWD.

Most of the proceeds from the offering will be deployed for enhancing capitalization and financial flexibility, while a part of the fund will be used for making capital contributions to the company’s subsidiaries as well as for general corporate purposes. The combined lead book-running managers for the offering are Barclays Capital Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

A few months ago, the company’s board ratified a 4-for-1 reverse stock split that will be effected before to the completion of the initial public offering.

The Company

Incorporated as Houston International Insurance Group, Ltd. in January 2006, the company was re-branded as Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in November 2020. It is led by Andrew Robinson who joined as the chief executive officer more than two years ago. It operates through the eight divisions of accident & health, captives, global property, industry solutions, professional lines, programs, surety, and transactional E&S.

The management bets on this diversified structure to beat the competition and grow in scale. In the rapidly evolving insurance space, the company looks to leverage the stable growth in the demand for specialized insurance solutions due to rising risks and their complexity. New health risks like COVID-19 have added to the importance of health insurance. The primary challenges facing the company are its heavy reliance on retail/wholesale distribution agents, stiff competition, and the cyclical nature of the insurance business.

Financials

The company wrote $879.1 million in gross written premiums in the nine months that ended September 30, 2022. The combined ratio and adjusted combined ratios were 94.7% and 92.6%, respectively, during that period. It generated a net income of $19.0 million and an adjusted operating income of $46.9 million in the first three quarters of the fiscal year, down 47% and up 65% respectively.