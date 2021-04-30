ExxonMobil reports Q1 earnings above street target

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results ahead of the regular market hours on Friday. The oil and gas giant reported Q1 revenue of $59.1 billion, up 5% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.65 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
XOM shares were down 0.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for ExxonMobil Q1 earnings call transcript
