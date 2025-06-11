Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Chewy’s (CHWY) Q1 2025 earnings results
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $3.12 billion increased 8.3% year-over-year.
Net income decreased 6.7% to $62.4 million compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share remained flat at $0.15. Adjusted EPS grew 12.9% to $0.35.
Active customers grew 3.8% to 20.7 million while net sales per active customer increased 3.7% to $583.
Autoship customer sales increased 14.8% to $2.56 billion.
