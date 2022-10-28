Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
ExxonMobil (XOM) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income were $112 billion compared to $73.7 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $19.6 billion, or $4.68 per share, compared to $6.7 billion, or $1.57 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.45.
The company declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on December 9th.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
