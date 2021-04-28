Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Facebook smashes past expectations in Q1: Infographic

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Wednesday. The social media firm reported Q1 revenue of $26.17 billion, up 48% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.30 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

FB shares jumped 5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has rallied 69% in the trailing 12 months.

Facebook Q1 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Facebook Q1 earnings call transcript

