Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
NKE Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Nike’s Q1 report
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Thursday reported results for the first three months of fiscal 2024, reporting a modest rise in revenues.
The sneaker giant reported net income of $1.45 billion or $0.94 per share for the August quarter, compared to $1.47 billion or $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023.
Nike’s first-quarter revenues came in at $12.94 billion, compared to $12.69 billion in the same period of the previous year. Revenues of the Footwear segment, which accounts for around 65% of the total, increased by 4%.
“Moving forward, we are laser-focused on scaling these successes with greater consistency and speed as we continue to integrate and streamline our business. This is how we’ll extend our leadership position and drive growth over the long term,” said John Donahoe, Nike’s chief executive officer.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CarMax (KMX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared to the same period a year ago. Net earnings declined 5.8%
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues were $16 billion, up 4% in both US dollars and local currency compared to the same period last
Important takeaways from Costco’s (COST) Q4 2023 earnings report
Like many store operators, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) benefited from the sales boom set off by the pandemic. But the warehouse giant is experiencing a slowdown now, thanks to