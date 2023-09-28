Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

NKE Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Nike’s Q1 report

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Thursday reported results for the first three months of fiscal 2024, reporting a modest rise in revenues.

Nike Q1 2024 earnings infographic

The sneaker giant reported net income of $1.45 billion or $0.94 per share for the August quarter, compared to $1.47 billion or $0.93 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023.

Nike’s first-quarter revenues came in at $12.94 billion, compared to $12.69 billion in the same period of the previous year. Revenues of the Footwear segment, which accounts for around 65% of the total, increased by 4%.

“Moving forward, we are laser-focused on scaling these successes with greater consistency and speed as we continue to integrate and streamline our business. This is how we’ll extend our leadership position and drive growth over the long term,” said John Donahoe, Nike’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance

  • Nike Q2 2023 earnings infographic
  • Nike Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

CarMax (KMX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared to the same period a year ago. Net earnings declined 5.8%

ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q4 2023 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues were $16 billion, up 4% in both US dollars and local currency compared to the same period last

Important takeaways from Costco’s (COST) Q4 2023 earnings report

Like many store operators, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) benefited from the sales boom set off by the pandemic. But the warehouse giant is experiencing a slowdown now, thanks to

Tags

apparelSports Goods

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top