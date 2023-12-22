Nike (NKE) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported revenues of $13.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 1% on a reported basis and down 1% on a currency-neutral basis compared to the same period last year.
Net income was $1.6 billion, up 19%, and EPS was $1.03, up 21%, from last year.
Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.
Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $9.9 billion at the end of the quarter.
“NIKE’s second-quarter financial performance was a turning point in driving more profitable growth. As we look ahead to a softer second-half revenue outlook, we remain focused on strong gross margin execution and disciplined cost management.” – Matthew Friend, CFO
The stock was down over 11% during premarket hours on Friday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key takeaways from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) jumped over 6% on Thursday after the company delivered fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results that impressed the Street. The cruise operator’s results benefited
Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1.25 billion. Net income grew 9% to $392.7 million, or $1.08 per share,
Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q3 2024 earnings results
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 5.5% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, missing estimates of $6.3 billion. Net earnings rose to $82 million,