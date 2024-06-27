NKE Earnings: Nike Q4 2024 profit tops expectations; revenue down 2%

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Earnings also beat estimates.

Fourth-quarter net income came in at $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share, compared to $1.03 billion or $0.66 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.

Meanwhile, revenues decreased to $12.61 billion in the May quarter from $12.82 billion in the prior-year period. At $5.1 billion, NIKE Direct revenues were lower year-over-year.

Prior Performance