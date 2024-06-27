Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
NKE Earnings: Nike Q4 2024 profit tops expectations; revenue down 2%
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Thursday reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Earnings also beat estimates.
Fourth-quarter net income came in at $1.50 billion or $0.99 per share, compared to $1.03 billion or $0.66 per share in the corresponding period of fiscal 2023. The bottom line exceeded Wall Street’s forecast.
Meanwhile, revenues decreased to $12.61 billion in the May quarter from $12.82 billion in the prior-year period. At $5.1 billion, NIKE Direct revenues were lower year-over-year.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
McCormick & Company (MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Sales declined 1% in constant currency as well. Net income
Micron (MU) Q3 2024 profit exceeds expectations; revenue up 82%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2024, and the chipmaker turned to a profit from a loss last year. The
Important takeaways from FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) Q4 2024 earnings report
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) this week reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers and raised its FY25 earnings guidance, triggering a stock rally that drove up FDX to a three-year high. Reflecting the