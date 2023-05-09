Farmer Mac (AGM) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) (NYSE: AGM) reported total revenues of $82.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $62.9 million in the year-ago period.
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.2 million, or $3.69 per share, compared to $44.7 million, or $4.10 per share, in the same period last year. Core EPS increased 50% year-over-year to $3.56.
The company added $1.7 billion of gross business volume, resulting in net growth of $0.6 billion in the quarter.
