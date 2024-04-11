FAST Earnings: Fastenal reports modest growth in Q1 revenue and profit

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced first-quarter 2024 financial results, reporting higher sales and net income.

Net income was $297.7 million or $0.52 per share in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $295.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in the same period of 2023.

Net sales edged up 2% year-over-year to $1.90 billion in Q1. The top-line growth was negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions. The company signed 102 new onsite locations and ended the quarter with 1,872 active sites.

