FDX Earnings: FedEx Corporation reports higher Q4 revenue and adj. profit

Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The positive top-line performance reflects revenue growth in the Ground and Freight segments.

Fourth-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, increased to $5.41 per share from $4.94 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit was $1.47 billion or $5.94 per share in the May quarter, vs. $1.54 billion or $6.05 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.

Total revenues were $22.10 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $21.93 billion last year. Revenues of the Ground and Freight divisions rose year-over-year.

Prior Performance