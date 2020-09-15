FedEx (FDX) beats Q1 FY21 targets; stock rises

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $19.3 billion crushed the market’s estimates. Analysts had expected the logistics giant to earn $2.69 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion. FDX stock rose about 6% in the extended trading hours.
Yesterday, FedEx increased its shipping rates for its subsidiaries FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight Services with effect from January 4, 2021.
FedEx didn’t provide earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. “While business demand improved in the first quarter, continued uncertainties cloud our ability to forecast full-year earnings,” said Alan B. Graf, Jr.
FDX stock, which hit a new yearly high ($241.00) yesterday, is expected to break that in tomorrow’s regular trading session.
