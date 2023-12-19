FedEx Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) will be unveiling its second-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell. The cargo giant is currently focused on revamping operations and streamlining its networks for long-term cost savings.

Listen to FedEx’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

On average, analysts following the company forecast adjusted earnings of $4.2 per share for Q2, which is up 32% from the prior-year quarter. They are looking for revenues of $22.41 billion for the November quarter.

In the first quarter, the core Express segment and the smaller Freight division contracted by 9% and 16% respectively, which was partially offset by a 3% increase in Ground revenues. At $21.7 billion, total revenue was down 6%. On the other hand, first-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, jumped 32% annually to $4.55 per share.