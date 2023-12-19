Categories LATEST

FedEx Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) will be unveiling its second-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell. The cargo giant is currently focused on revamping operations and streamlining its networks for long-term cost savings.

Listen to FedEx’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

On average, analysts following the company forecast adjusted earnings of $4.2 per share for Q2, which is up 32% from the prior-year quarter. They are looking for revenues of $22.41 billion for the November quarter.

In the first quarter, the core Express segment and the smaller Freight division contracted by 9% and 16% respectively, which was partially offset by a 3% increase in Ground revenues. At $21.7 billion, total revenue was down 6%. On the other hand, first-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, jumped 32% annually to $4.55 per share.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a

How did Lennar Corporation (LEN) wind up FY2023?

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 62% this year. The homebuilder delivered revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter

PAYX Earnings Preview: Paychex likely to report strong results for Q2 2024

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is set to publish financial data for the second quarter on Thursday morning. Of late, the company has been working to align the business with the

Tags

FreightTransportation
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top