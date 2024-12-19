FedEx Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:00 p.m. ET. It is estimated that the cargo giant’s earnings increased year-over-year in Q2.

Listen to FedEx’s Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Market watchers forecast Q2 revenue of $22.09 billion, broadly unchanged from the revenue the company generated in the prior-year quarter. Second-quarter net income is expected to increase to $4.06 per share from $3.99 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024.

In the first quarter, adjusted earnings rose to $3.60 per share from $4.55 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit was $0.79 billion or $3.21 per share in the August quarter, vs. $1.08 billion or $4.23 per share in the corresponding period of FY24. Total revenues were $21.60 billion in the first quarter, compared to $21.70 billion last year.