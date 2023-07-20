Categories Analysis, Finance

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net interest income increased 9% year-over-year to $1.46 billion.

Net income available to common shareholders rose 7% to $562 million while EPS grew 8% to $0.82.

Average portfolio loans and leases increased 5% YoY to $123.3 billion.

Average deposits decreased 1% YoY to $160.8 billion.

