Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net interest income increased 9% year-over-year to $1.46 billion.
Net income available to common shareholders rose 7% to $562 million while EPS grew 8% to $0.82.
Average portfolio loans and leases increased 5% YoY to $123.3 billion.
Average deposits decreased 1% YoY to $160.8 billion.
