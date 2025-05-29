FL Infographic: Foot Locker slips to loss in Q1 2025; revenue down 5%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a profit last year. Sales declined 5% YoY in Q1.

Net sales decreased 4.6% annually to $1.79 billion in the first quarter. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales decreased by 4.5%.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $0.07 per share for the April quarter, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 in the prior-year quarter. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $363 million or $3.81 per share in Q1, compared to a profit of $8 million or $0.09 per share in the corresponding prior-year period.

