Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
FL Infographic: Foot Locker slips to loss in Q1 2025; revenue down 5%
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a profit last year. Sales declined 5% YoY in Q1.
Net sales decreased 4.6% annually to $1.79 billion in the first quarter. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales decreased by 4.5%.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $0.07 per share for the April quarter, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 in the prior-year quarter. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $363 million or $3.81 per share in Q1, compared to a profit of $8 million or $0.09 per share in the corresponding prior-year period.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q1 2026 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue was $8.76 billion compared to $8.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise comparable sales
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026. The results also exceeded analysts' forecasts. At $44.06 billion, Q1 revenue was
CRM Earnings: A snapshot of Salesforce’s Q1 2026 report
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Net income, excluding one-off items, was $2.58 per share in the first