Ford (F) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion, or $0.28 per share, compared to net income of $148 million, or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues decreased 50% to $19.4 billion.

“I could not be prouder of the Ford team’s optimism and effectiveness as we manage through this pandemic. We delivered a strong Q2 while keeping each other safe, caring for customers and neighbors, and assuring tomorrow.” Jim Hackett, President and CEO

Will the Airline Industry Evolve or Die After the Black Swan-ish Disruption? Is the airline industry staring at an evolutionary cycle after the Coronavirus-induced Pandemic that has no parallels in the past? What was the thought process of top airline executives as Covid-19 unfolded? Were they prepared? What lies ahead? We try to find out from the treasure trove of Earnings Transcripts & Press Releases. Check out our analysis