Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, up 14% from the same period a year ago. Comparable restaurant sales increased 7.6%.

Net income was $257.1 million, or $9.20 per share, compared to $204.4 million, or $7.18 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS increased 35.5% to $9.51.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high single digits.

